In a show of support to Delhi government's ban on use of firecrackers, Supreme Court refused to interfere in to the matter. It also rejected plea seeking the manufacture and use of firecrackers using barium.

Last week, the top court asked Delhi police to not issue temporary licences for sale of firecrackers in the capital city.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh said, "We have to see what level of work has been done over the years and whether any additional directions are required to be issued. We see that most of the aspects have been taken care of by various orders passed by this court from time to time."

"When there is a ban imposed by the government it means complete ban. Just ensure that no temporary licences are given by the Delhi police. Giving licenses of any kind will be in violation of our orders," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Centre.

She said since the 2018 order of the apex court when conventional firecrackers were banned in Delhi-NCR region, a lot of work has been done and only green firecrackers are allowed.

Bhati said no permanent licenses for sale of firecrackers have been issued since 2016 and temporary licences which were issued are for green crackers. These licences also get suspended when the government imposes a complete ban, she said.

(Details awaited)