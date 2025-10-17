Supreme Court takes suo motu notice of digital arrest scams, issues directions to Centre, Haryana, CBI

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of incidents of digital arrest scams. Supreme Court issues notice to Centre through MHA Secretary, CBI, Haryana government and Cyber Crime department of Ambala.

Supreme Court says the fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of the judges strikes at the very foundation of the public trust in the judicial system besides the rule of law. Such action constituted direct assault on the dignity of the institution, it says.

Suo moto was taken on a complaint file by a senior citizen couple who have been defrauded of their life savings through digital arrest scam last month.

Supreme Court asks Haryana government and SP cyber crime Ambala to file the status report of the investigation taken place so far.