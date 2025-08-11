Supreme Court talks tough during order on stray dogs in Delhi: ‘We can't sacrifice our children merely because…’

Heavily coming down on animal and dog lovers, the Supreme Court on Monday asked if they would be able to “bring back children” who fell prey to rabies and directed the removal of all strays from Delhi-NCR streets.
The suo motu case hearing over dog bite instances also saw a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan refuse to entertain any of their intervention applications, calling the situation in the national capital region “extremely grim”.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had, during the hearing, sought “something to be done” against the “menace of stray dog bites.”
“We can't sacrifice our children merely because few individuals feel that they are animal lovers or something,” he said.
When an advocate appearing for an animal welfare activist said animal birth control centres were already set up in Delhi and just needed to be made functional, Justice Pardiwala said nothing was working and added, “This is a time to act. All these animal activists, all these so called lovers, will they be able to bring back all those children who have fallen prey to rabies? Will they put life back to those children?”
(With PTI inputs)