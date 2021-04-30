Supreme Court tells Centre to rethink handling of covid crisis

“We also hear people crying. People who have crossed our paths crying for a cylinder of oxygen. Today the ground situation in the national capital is that there is no oxygen or, for that matter, in Gujarat or in other states. We can’t revive those who have left us, but we can certainly do something to save the lives of several others. We want you to tell us within the foreseeable future what is going to be the difference? How will things change on the ground?" the bench, which included justices L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat, asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

