SC tells WhatsApp to publicise that it will not limit functionality for users not agreeing to its privacy policy
- The apex court further said that the messaging app which is owned by Meta should also give ads in five newspapers to publicise its undertaking given to the government in 2021
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the instant messaging app, WhatsApp to publicise its undertaking that it will not limit functionality for users not agreeing to its new privacy policy. The apex court further said that the messaging app which is owned by Meta should also give ads in five newspapers to publicise its undertaking given to the government in 2021.
