The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the instant messaging app, WhatsApp to publicise its undertaking that it will not limit functionality for users not agreeing to its new privacy policy. The apex court further said that the messaging app which is owned by Meta should also give ads in five newspapers to publicise its undertaking given to the government in 2021.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing WhatsApp, suggested that the top court should wait for the bill to be tabled.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the introduction of a Bill itself should not defer the taking up of this case.

Divan said the prayer he was seeking is that personal data cannot be shared with the Facebook group of companies.

"We seek a declaration to that effect. We want an opt-out option and there should be a meaningful option. That option is not available to Indian users. There is a public interest element to this," he said.

The apex court was hearing the plea filed by two students -- Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- challenging the contract entered into between the two companies to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users is a violation of their privacy and free speech.