Supreme Court tightens noose for rich offenders 'buying off' complainants
Heinous crimes can't be quashed on basis of compromise, said the Supreme Court.
Heinous crimes that are not private in character and have a significant negative effect on society cannot be overturned based on an agreement between the perpetrator and the complainant or the victim, according to the Supreme Court.