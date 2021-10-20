Journalist will be allowed inside courtrooms to witness the proceedings to be conducted in physical mode, Supreme Court decided on Wednesday. However, they have to adhere to usual COVID-19 protocols. The physical hearing at the Supreme Court will commence from tomorrow.

In a release, the apex court said, “With the physical hearing in the Supreme Court of India commencing tomorrow (Thursday, 21 October 2021), it has been decided to allow the media persons, subject to usual COVID restrictions, into the courtrooms for covering the proceedings."

However, given the limitation of space inside the courtrooms due to the need to strictly maintain physical distancing, it is requested that the media persons may observe self-regulation and not to over-crowd the courtrooms, it said.

“Media persons may even consider issuing a roster among themselves for this purpose which will help them in sharing the notes from all the courtrooms at the end of the day’s proceedings. This advisory is issued with the purpose of keeping all the stakeholders safe by way of adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour," it said.

Supreme Court has been hearing cases through video conference since March last year due to the pandemic and several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.