SC to start hearing Art 370 cases in Aug

SC to start hearing Art 370 cases in Aug4 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Defending the nullification of Article 370, the Centre on Monday filed an affidavit saying the 5-6 August 2019 decision has led to “unprecedented development, progress, security and stability” in J&K, adding that “life has returned to normalcy in the region after three decades of turmoil”.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will begin day-to-day hearings from 2 August on a clutch of petitions pertaining to the nullification of Article 370, and recorded a statement by the Union government that it will not rely upon the contents of an affidavit filed a day ago to bring on record the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir since the move.
