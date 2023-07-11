SC to start hearing Art 370 cases in Aug

Observing that the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370—which conferred special status on J&K until August 2019— is a “pure question of constitutional validity", a five-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, set down the matter for an extensive hearing in the first week of August. It asked all parties to submit the documents they want to rely upon by 27 July. “The learned Solicitor General has submitted that though the Centre has filed an additional affidavit setting out the central government’s views on post-notification developments, it would have no bearing on the constitutional question involved in the matter and hence, and it would not be relied upon," said the bench in its order.