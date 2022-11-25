Supreme Court to consider legalising same-sex marriage, issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court to consider legalising same-sex marriage, issues notice to Centre1 min read . 09:46 PM IST
The petitioners in their plea to the apex court have argued that barring them from marriage violates their right to equality
The Supreme Court of India has decided to examine plea seeking legalisation of same-sex mariiage in India under the Special Marriage Act. The apex court has also issued a notice to the Indian Government to legalise same-sex marriages and alliances between members of LGBTIQ+ community.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli issued notice to the Centre and Attorney General on the petition.
The move comes following a petition filed this month by a couple. The couple in their petition drew on earlier landmark rulings in India, including one declaring privacy a fundamental right and another that decriminalized gay sex in 2018.
In their judgement the apex court also noted that various pleas relating to same-sex marriage issues are being heard in various High Courts including Kerala and Delhi. It also noted the Centre made a statement before HC that the Ministry was taking steps to transfer all pleas to the Supreme Court.
The petitioners have argued that barring them from marriage violates their right to equality. They told the court that the ability to marry has implications for personal liberty, adoption and financial matters.
According to ANI, the petitioners said that they have been in love with each other and have had a relationship with each other for the last seventeen years and are presently raising two children together, but unfortunately the fact that they cannot legally solemnize their marriage has resulted in a situation where both petitioners cannot have a legal relationship between parents and children with both of their kids.
The Supreme Court has given the government four weeks to take a stance on the issue.
Legalizing same-sex marriage in India would run counter to a number of global challenges. Earlier this year, Singapore scrapped criminal penalties for gay sex, but stopped short of allowing marriage. And in the US, lawmakers are considering federal recognition of same-sex marriage, spurred by concerns that a more conservative Supreme Court might strike down its 2015 ruling to legalize the unions.
(With agency inputs)
