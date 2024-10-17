Supreme Court to consider plea for restoring Jammu and Kashmir statehood

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider hearing a plea for statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court had previously upheld the revocation of Article 370 and called for assembly elections by September 2024.

Livemint
Updated17 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
CJI DY Chandrachud says Supreme Court will consider plea for restoring Jammu and Kashmir statehood.
CJI DY Chandrachud says Supreme Court will consider plea for restoring Jammu and Kashmir statehood.(ANI)

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on October 17 said that it will consider listing a plea seeking time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

This comes after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appealed for a “urgent hearing” to a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"There is an Miscellaneous Application (MA) for conferring statehood. It was noted (in last year's judgement) that it has to be time-bound," Sankaranarayanan told the bench, to which the CJI replied: “I will deal with it.”

Sankaranarayanan was urging the plea on behalf of his clients — Jammu and Kashmir academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik.

Also Read | Justice Sanjiv Khanna is next Chief Justice of India? All about him

What Is The Plea?

The application stated that appropriate directions are "necessary" for the Centre to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest, in a time-bound manner", according to an ANI report.

It also noted that despite the Solicitor General's assurance that J&K's statehood would be restored, the government has yet to take any steps in the past 10 months since the SC's judgment on the Article 370 case.

"If directions to restore the status of the Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir are not passed at the earliest by this court it would lead to grave harm being caused to the federal structure of the country," it added.

Also Read | Liam Payne dies at 31: All about the former One Direction singer

Supreme Court Upheld Abrogation of Article 370

On December 11, 2023, the apex court unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the hearing it had also ordered that state assembly elections be held there by September 2024. The court had also said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood should be restored “at the earliest”.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court to consider plea for restoring Jammu and Kashmir statehood

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    475.10
    02:17 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-2.4%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.45
    02:17 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.8 (-1.8%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.25
    02:17 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.6 (-2.45%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    811.80
    02:17 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    5.95 (0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,694.55
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    34.6 (2.08%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,879.90
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    44.65 (0.92%)

    EPL share price

    270.10
    02:13 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.59%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,900.20
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -130.8 (-6.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    619.40
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-6.55%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,900.20
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -130.8 (-6.44%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,042.10
    02:15 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -62.15 (-5.63%)

    KEI Industries share price

    4,153.00
    02:12 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -228.4 (-5.21%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,068.00
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    157.3 (5.4%)

    Latent View Analytics share price

    489.55
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    19.1 (4.06%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.50
    02:15 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    8 (3.68%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,170.80
    02:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    38.35 (3.39%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.