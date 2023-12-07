Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Article 370 case on 11 Dec
The petitioners challenging the abrogation of Article 370 termed the government's decision as an attack on the federal structure of India and “fraud on the Constitution.”
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the batch of petitions challenging the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on 11 December. The 5-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud heard the matter for 16 days and reserved its verdict on 5 September. The petitioners have termed the government's decision as an attack on the federal structure of India and “fraud on the Constitution."