Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Electoral Bond Scheme: What is it? Who has the most funding? and concerns explained
The BJP received nearly ₹1,300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, according to its audited report. The Congress received ₹171 crore in the same period. The case challenging the scheme's validity has seen multiple petitions and concerns about unlimited, unchecked funding for political parties.
The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict regarding petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme on February 15. The Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, had reserved its decision on November 2 last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message