Supreme Court to hear BCCI’s plea on tenure of its office bearers on 13 Sept

In its proposed amendment, the BCCI has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as President and Secretary despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Supreme Court on 12 September said it would hear a plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 13 September seeking the court’s permission to amend its constitution concerning the tenure of its office bearers including that of the president and secretary.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Supreme Court on 12 September said it would hear a plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 13 September seeking the court’s permission to amend its constitution concerning the tenure of its office bearers including that of the president and secretary.
In its proposed amendment, the BCCI has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as President and Secretary despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.
In its proposed amendment, the BCCI has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as President and Secretary despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that it would take up the matter along with other matters related to the functioning of the cricket board on Tuesday afternoon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that it would take up the matter along with other matters related to the functioning of the cricket board on Tuesday afternoon.
SC asked senior advocate Maninder Singh -- appointed amicus curiae in the matter -- to collate all the intervention applications and place it before the court so that it can have a brief idea about the issues.
SC asked senior advocate Maninder Singh -- appointed amicus curiae in the matter -- to collate all the intervention applications and place it before the court so that it can have a brief idea about the issues.
Original petitioner Aditya Verma, who initially brought the issue before the top court, appeared in person and said that a lot of irregularities are taking place in Bihar Cricket Association and its constitution is being changed without the leave of the court.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Original petitioner Aditya Verma, who initially brought the issue before the top court, appeared in person and said that a lot of irregularities are taking place in Bihar Cricket Association and its constitution is being changed without the leave of the court.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the BCCI, had told the bench that as per earlier orders, the constitution can only be amended with the leave of the court, and hence the cricket body has moved an application in this regard.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the BCCI, had told the bench that as per earlier orders, the constitution can only be amended with the leave of the court, and hence the cricket body has moved an application in this regard.
Earlier, the Justice R M Lodha-led committee had recommended reforms in the BCCI which have been accepted by the top court.
According to the constitution of the BCCI, approved by the top court, stipulates a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in the state cricket association or the BCCI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the constitution of the BCCI, approved by the top court, stipulates a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in the state cricket association or the BCCI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ganguly was an office bearer in the Cricket Association of Bengal, while Shah had served in the Gujarat Cricket Association.
Ganguly was an office bearer in the Cricket Association of Bengal, while Shah had served in the Gujarat Cricket Association.