Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the batch of petitions challenging the July 2022 judgment of the apex court which upheld the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The petitions seeks review of its judgement on the power of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to summon witnesses, extract confessions, and punishments for false information.