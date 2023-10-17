Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the batch of petitions challenging the July 2022 judgment of the apex court which upheld the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The petitions seeks review of its judgement on the power of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to summon witnesses, extract confessions, and punishments for false information.

A special bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Justice Bela M. Trivedi will hear the matter. The special bench will examine whether the Supreme Court judgment delivered on 27 July 2022 examined the validity of the PMLA in its entirety.

“In that matter, ultimately we will finalize the nitty-gritty on whether the earlier bench of three judges covered all provisions or something has to be addressed," a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said in September while fixing the date for the hearing.

The challenges to PMLA provisions under Section 50 (extract confessions) and Section 63 (punishment for false information) can be shifted to 20 November if the Supreme Court bench decides to take the review petitions.

July 2022 order

The Supreme Court order in the matter delivered on July 2022 came in response to petitions challenging extensive powers with the ED of search, seizure, summoning of potential accused, recording statements having evidentiary value during trial, and stringent conditions for bail under PMLA.

The apex court delivered a 545-page judgment in the case, upholding the provisions including the controversial “twin conditions" for bail in PMLA cases. The judgment was authored by Justice (now retired) A.M. Khanwilkar.

“This is a sui generis legislation… The Parliament enacted the Act as a result of international commitment to sternly deal with the menace of money laundering of proceeds of crime having transnational consequences and on the financial systems of the countries," the judgment said as per the news platform The Hindu.

The petitioners who filed the review petition in the matter argued that the court's judgment upheld provisions that deprive the accused of their basic rights.

