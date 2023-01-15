Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath land subsidence on 16 Jan2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 02:29 PM IST
- The petition has blamed the large-scale industrialization of the hill state for the problem
After refusing to entertain the urgent hearing of the plea, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea that seeks the court's intervention to declare the crises in Joshimath, a national disaster. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala will hear the plea of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.