After refusing to entertain the urgent hearing of the plea, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea that seeks the court's intervention to declare the crises in Joshimath, a national disaster. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala will hear the plea of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Joshimath, a town in Uttarakhand with religious significance is witnessing gradual land subsidence which has resulted in huge cracks in several houses and other important buildings in the town. According to the locals, many houses are tilted and are gradually sinking.

On 10 January, the apex court refused to entertain the urgent hearing of the plea in the matter and said that there were "democratically elected institutions" to deal with the problem and that all important matters should not be brought to the court.

"Everything important need not come to us. There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. We will list it on January 16," the CJI had said, after the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought urgent listing of the plea.

While asking for immediate financial assistance and compensation for the people of Uttarakhand, the petition blamed the large-scale industrialization of the hill state for the problem. The plea sought directions to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to actively support the residents of the sinking town of Joshimath during these tough times.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea said.

The department of disaster management also announced on Sunday that they are conducting a geophysical survey at 10 spots in Joshimath to get a better view of the survey results.

"The geophysical survey has already started. The collected data will then go for interpretation. It will take some time, as soils have to dig and then sent to laboratories. We want this survey to take place at 10 spots in the whole of Joshimath so that we get better results," he added.

