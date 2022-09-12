Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA on 31 Oct2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 06:48 PM IST
List these matters before the court for direction on October 31, the Supreme Court said
The Supreme Court on 31 October will hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The the matter will be referred to a three-judge bench, Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat bench said.