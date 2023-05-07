Supreme Court to hear pleas on Manipur violence on Monday

Supreme Court to hear pleas on Manipur violence on Monday5 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 09:22 PM IST
An appeal by a BJP MLA contended that the ‘proceedings before the High Court were vitiated on account of not making the HAC a party’ and the HC order created tension and led to violence between the two communities
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence that rocked the northeastern state last week.
