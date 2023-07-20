Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging Gujarat HC's 2-year jail term order tomorrow1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on Modi surname case. Gandhi seeks stay on conviction, claiming it hampers freedom of speech and expression.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the Modi surname case. The former MP was handed a two year jail term by the Gujarat High court earlier this year, consequently being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The HC had also refused to put his conviction on hold following the verdict.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×