The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the Modi surname case. The former MP was handed a two year jail term by the Gujarat High court earlier this year, consequently being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The HC had also refused to put his conviction on hold following the verdict.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the Modi surname case. The former MP was handed a two year jail term by the Gujarat High court earlier this year, consequently being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The HC had also refused to put his conviction on hold following the verdict.
The appeal was filed on July 15, with Gandhi saying that if the judgment has not stayed, it would “lead to throttling of free speech, free expression, free thought, and the free statement".
The appeal was filed on July 15, with Gandhi saying that if the judgment has not stayed, it would “lead to throttling of free speech, free expression, free thought, and the free statement".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.