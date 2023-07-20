Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging Gujarat HC's 2-year jail term order tomorrow

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging Gujarat HC's 2-year jail term order tomorrow

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on Modi surname case. Gandhi seeks stay on conviction, claiming it hampers freedom of speech and expression.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media after the Opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday in connection with the Modi surname case. The former MP was handed a two year jail term by the Gujarat High court earlier this year, consequently being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The HC had also refused to put his conviction on hold following the verdict.

The appeal was filed on July 15, with Gandhi saying that if the judgment has not stayed, it would “lead to throttling of free speech, free expression, free thought, and the free statement".

20 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST
