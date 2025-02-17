The Supreme Court is expected to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's petition regarding the multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with the 'India's Got Latent' controversy tomorrow, 18 February. YouTuber BeerBicep's plea in the Supreme Court seeks judicial intervention against these FIRs.

Ranveer Allahbadia, the founder of the YouTube channel BeerBiceps, has named the Central Government, as well as the governments of Maharashtra and Assam, as respondents in the petition.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24.

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia made a remark on ‘Inda’s Got Latent' that many deemed inappropriate, leading to significant public backlash and subsequent legal action. BeerBiceps was heard asking a contestant, if they would like to see their parents have sex or join them and stop it forever.

FIRs were registered not only against BeerBiceps but also against comedian Samay Raina and other participants involved in the episode, prompting outrage over the content aired.

In light of the situation, Ranveer Allahbadia expressed concerns for his safety, citing threats to himself and his family, and has stated his intention to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities29.

His lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, has highlighted the urgency of the matter, particularly as Assam Police have summoned Ranveer Allahbadia for questioning.

Since the remark was made, the 'India's Got Latent' show has been embroiled in controversy, with many calling for strict action against the individuals involved.

The show's host, Samay Raina, has apologized for the remark, stating that his only intention was to entertain people.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Raina said, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Maharashtra Cyber Cell probes all 18 episodes of India's Got Latent Following controversial remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Maharashtra Cyber has launched a detailed investigation into all 18 episodes of the show to ensure adherence to legal standards. The authorities have ordered the removal of all videos under investigation and mandated the deactivation of the show’s account until the inquiry concludes.

Cyber officials initially took down the first controversial video and later directed comedian Samay Raina to remove all content related to the case1.