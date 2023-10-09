Supreme Court fixes October 13 to hear Sharad Pawar's petition against Maharashtra speaker

The Supreme Court is all set to hear Sharad Pawar faction's petition against rebel MLAs.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on October 13 over the petition of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) requesting that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar take action against rebel MLAs led by Ajit Pawar, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sharad Pawar side filed a disqualification case against 40 MLAs who supported Ajit Pawar. The faction also filed a petition for disqualification against seven of these nine MLAs. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the NCP has 53 MLAs, with legislators such as Nawab Malik and Suman Patil remaining neutral.

Also Read: NCP leader counters 'fiefdom' jibe from Ajit Pawar-led faction, says Sharad Pawar 'stood behind you like a rock' Earlier on September 22, the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar petitioned Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to disqualify 10 MLAs linked with party founder Sharad Pawar. The 10 MLAs cited in the petition are Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rajesh Tope, Rohit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Prajakt Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Sunil Bhusara, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Suman Patil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajit Pawar was previously asked about his thoughts on the possibility of the Maharashtra speaker disqualifying 16 Shiv Sena MLAs and the chances of removing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Also Read: NCP vs NCP: ‘Will accept final decision of Election Commission’ Ajit Pawar on name and symbol row "Such reports have been doing the rounds since the day Eknath Shinde became the chief minister (in June 2022). All these reports are meaningless," PTI quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"However, it is the Elections Commission (EC) which makes a final decision. Both sides have gone to the ECI and everyone will put forth their stand on the given dates. As far as I am concerned, I will accept the final decision of the ECI," the deputy CM of Maharashtra added.

(With agency inputs)

