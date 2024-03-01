Thackeray faction's plea was set to be heard on March 1 before a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will schedule a hearing for the petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction on March 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, this petition challenges the decision of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who declared Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena bloc as the "true political party" following the party's division in June 2022.

Moreover, the Thackeray faction's plea was set to be heard on March 1 before a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Thackeray faction, brought up the plea, noting that it was not included in the list of scheduled matters. He requested the bench, which included Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, to schedule it for March 7.

“We will list it for hearing on March 7 (Thursday)," the chief justice of India said, adding that several matters, which were to be listed on March 1, could not be accommodated in the list as the bench has to rise early. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court, on February 5 and 12, assured that the plea would be listed promptly after it was brought up by Sibal. Previously, on January 22, the court had issued notices to Chief Minister Shinde and other lawmakers from his group in response to the Thackeray bloc's plea challenging the speaker's order. The court had directed that the matter be listed for hearing after two weeks.

The Thackeray faction has alleged that Shinde “unconstitutionally usurped power" and is heading an "unconstitutional government" in Maharashtra.

In an order passed on January 10, Speaker Narwekar rejected the Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Shinde.

The Thackeray faction has termed the speaker's order “patently unlawful and perverse" and instead of punishing the act of defection, they reward the defectors by holding that they comprise the real political party, PTI reported.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!