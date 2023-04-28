The Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear the plea of wrestlers related to the sexual harassment matter against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This week the court issued notices to the Delhi Police and others on the pleas by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment, saying the matter is "serious" and requires its consideration.

The petitioners contended that despite filing complaints the Delhi Police has failed to register the FIR.

The wrestlers asserted that they won't leave the protest site until Brij Bhushan, who is also a BJP MP, is arrested.

The wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday 16 April and demanded that the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations be made public.

In January this year, the Sports Ministry set up an oversight committee after the matter came into the spotlight.

The wrestlers stated that after being "sexually, emotionally, mentally, and physically" exploited allegedly by Brij Bhushan and his close aides on numerous occasions, they have mustered the courage to raise their voices against such acts and sat on protest at Jantar Mantar seeking appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, WFI chief Bhushan released a personalised video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless.

"Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won't be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace," Brij Bhushan said in the video.

Yesterday Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said the wrestlers should have approached the body earlier instead of taking to the streets against the WFI chief.

Whereas, Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has extended his support to the wrestlers. He has asked authorities to take action quickly.

"It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.

"This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served," Chopra wrote on Twitter.