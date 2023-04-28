Supreme Court to hear wrestlers' sexual harassment plea against WFI chief Brij Bhushan today2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM IST
- Wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar contended that despite filing complaints the Delhi Police has failed to register the FIR
- The wrestlers asserted that they won't leave the protest site until Brij Bhushan, who is also a BJP MP, is arrested
The Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear the plea of wrestlers related to the sexual harassment matter against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×