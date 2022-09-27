Supreme Court has decided to live-stream its proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27 in a bid to enhance transparency and accessibility in its functioning, , exactly four years after a path-breaking verdict in this regard was delivered in 2018. The top court in 2018 the then CJI Dipak Misra-led three-judge bench had agreed to start a live telecast of proceedings in a phased manner.

A unanimous decision was taken by the 30 judges of the apex court in the full court meeting headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit held on Tuesday evening to implement an apex court verdict of 2018 in the Swapnil Tripathi case.

Currently, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has been hearing a number of cases including economically backward class reservation law, the religious practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, Centre's petition on additional compensation for victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy among others.

The proceedings can be accessed at webcast.gov.in/scindia/, said an official.

Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own “platform" to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use the YouTube.

The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said. People will be able to access the proceedings on their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.

The bench said this when former BJP leader K N Govindacharya's counsel argued the copyright of apex court's proceedings cannot be surrendered to private platforms.

For the first time, the Supreme Court in August live-streamed its proceedings through a government webcast portal of a ceremonial bench for while giving farewell to outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.