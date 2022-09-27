Supreme Court to live-stream its constitution bench proceedings from today1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 11:03 AM IST
- The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said
Supreme Court has decided to live-stream its proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27 in a bid to enhance transparency and accessibility in its functioning, , exactly four years after a path-breaking verdict in this regard was delivered in 2018. The top court in 2018 the then CJI Dipak Misra-led three-judge bench had agreed to start a live telecast of proceedings in a phased manner.