Supreme Court to live-stream its constitution bench proceedings from today

Supreme Court has decided to live-stream its proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27 in a bid to enhance transparency and accessibility in its functioning, , exactly four years after a path-breaking verdict in this regard was delivered in 2018. The top court in 2018 the then CJI Dipak Misra-led three-judge bench had agreed to start a live telecast of proceedings in a phased manner.

