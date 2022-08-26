Supreme Court to livestream proceedings on last day of CJI NV Ramana: Link Here2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 09:35 AM IST
The ceremonial bench of the Chief Justice court will be livestreamed from 10:30 AM onwards through NIC webcast portal
For the first time, the Supreme Court of India will live stream its proceedings for the general public. The notice issued by the court on 26 August informs about the live streaming of the ceremonial bench of the Chief Justice court. The live stream will run through the webcast of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).