For the first time, the Supreme Court of India will live stream its proceedings for the general public. The notice issued by the court on 26 August informs about the live streaming of the ceremonial bench of the Chief Justice court. The live stream will run through the webcast of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The notice comes on the last working day of outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will be the new Chief Justice of India from 27 August.

Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon’ble Chief Justice's Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be live-streamed through the NIC’ Webcast portal –https://webcast.gov.in/events/MTc5Mg-- The above link can also be accessed from the website of the Supreme Court of India, says the Supreme Court notice.

The apex court was mulling over the idea of live streaming the proceedings of the court for some time now with Chief Justice NV Ramana himself expressing his keenness to start the live streaming of the Supreme Court.

Currently, six High Courts in India have their channels on YouTube and they livestream their proceedings on the platform. The six High Court includes- Gujarat, Odisha, Patna, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

According to the Department of Justice Website, the High Court live stream is under the guidance of eCommittee of the Supreme Court of India. It is a sub-committee that is constituted for framing Model Rules for Live Streaming. The said rules have been forwarded to the Computer Committee of High Courts for feedback and suggestion.

Experts believe that live-streaming of court proceedings has several benefits like more transparency and accountability to the judiciary. It also helps to reduce interruptions, unnecessary adjournments, etc. The live streaming also facilitates better legal research.