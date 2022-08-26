Supreme Court to livestream proceedings on last day of CJI NV Ramana: Link Here

Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon’ble Chief Justice's Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be live-streamed through the NIC’ Webcast portal –https://webcast.gov.in/events/MTc5Mg-- The above link can also be accessed from the website of the Supreme Court of India, says the Supreme Court notice.

