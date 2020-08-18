The Supreme Court shall examine the larger questions involved in contempt cases with respect to procedures and situations which lead to judicial corruption allegations, it held on Monday while hearing the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan who allegedly spoke about judicial “corruption" in an interview to Tehelka magazine.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought answers to two questions. The first was “In case you have any grievance against any judge, what should be the process? In what circumstances can such allegations be made?" The second was “When some matter is subjudice, to what extent can the matter be argued through media or another mode?"

“We want to hear (the case) because if the question is left, it will not be good for later on," observed the bench also comprising Justices Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Krishna Murari.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, submitted that he agreed that the questions raised by the top court were meaningful and requested the bench to consider the case to be heard by a larger bench, to which Justice Mishra agreed. The case will be next heard on 24 August.

Dhavan submitted that the 14 August judgment of the apex court convicting Bhushan of contempt suffered from many imbalances. Bhushan shall seek a review of the judgment, as it stated that allegations against judges per se do not constitute contempt and the allegations were made against former judges and not sitting judges, Dhavan said.

The Supreme Court on Friday held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his two tweets criticizing the judiciary. The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on 20 August. The first tweet pertained to a picture of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde seen sitting on a high-end motorcycle. In the second tweet, Bhushan gave an opinion on the role of the last four chief justices of India and had allegedly opined that half of 16 former chief justices were corrupt.

The top court on 10 August had passed an order refusing to accept Bhushan’s “regret" and explanation for his statement in a 2009 case and had ordered that the court shall examine whether the statement by Bhushan prima facie amounts to contempt. The court has now decided to hear the case in detail and ascertain whether or not any comment on corruption against judges would per se amount to contempt.

The case dates back to 2009 where Bhushan had made allegations against former chief justices of India S.H. Kapadia and K.G. Balakrishnan, among other controversial remarks against the judiciary, in the interview to Tehelka. The top court had taken suo motu cognizance of the case and a three-judge bench on 10 November 2010 had held that the petition was maintainable.

