Supreme Court to look at larger issues in contempt cases

The Supreme Court on Friday held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his two tweets criticizing the judiciary. The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on 20 August. The first tweet pertained to a picture of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde seen sitting on a high-end motorcycle. In the second tweet, Bhushan gave an opinion on the role of the last four chief justices of India and had allegedly opined that half of 16 former chief justices were corrupt.