The Supreme Court today clubbed and transferred to itself all petitions pending before different high courts across the country with regard to legal recognition to same-sex marriages. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala asked the Centre to file its joint reply to all the petitions on the issue by February 15 and directed that all the petitions will be listed in March.

