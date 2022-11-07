Is LTA only for travel within India? Supreme Court upholds ruling against SBI2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 11:42 AM IST
Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling against the State Bank of India (SBI)
A division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has observed that Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) is meant for travel within India, not applicable for foreign t. The apex court has delivered a significant ruling against public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) that TDS shall be levied on LTA for the foreign travel of employees as the leave travel concession (LTC) is allowed for travel within the country.