Stop hate speech, violence at Nuh protests, says SC4 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:36 PM IST
The SC bench asked additional solicitor general (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Centre, to communicate the order to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
NEW DELHI : There should be no hate speech or violence at a series of protests planned by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) to protest against the sectarian violence over the past few days in Haryana’s Nuh district, the Supreme Court told the Centre, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Wednesday.
