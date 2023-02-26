Supreme Court uses AI based transcript for the first time - Here's how it works

In a new initiative, the apex court created history by using artificial intelligence software to start live transcription of hearings last week. The Supreme Court used the AI technology prepared by a Bengaluru based start-up named. The AI engine was used to translate court arguments into text during live proceedings of the constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra political controversy.

The company named Technology Enabled Resolution(TERES), was founded by three techies hailing from Bengaluru, Vikas Mahendra, his brother Vinay Mahendra and Badarivishal Kinhal. The trio's AI system helped the judiciary to put out the text of the hearing on the Maharashtra political controversy by evening on the same day.

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju extended congratulations to the Chief Justice of India for using Artificial Intelligence for the first time in Judiciary.

Honble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud has taken a great initiative in the Supreme Court by using AI to transcribe hearings. Supreme Court officially publishes the transcript of the Constitution Bench proceedings. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 22, 2023

The pilot project got the support from legal experts due to its strategy to begin the modernisation of the judiciary by forming a legal transcription. This will also help in increasing the accountability and bring openness by ensuring accurate documentation of the statements.

Techies behind TERES

The trio behind the AI system are technical graduates working on their start-up. Vinay Mahendra is an RV College engineering graduate, and was put in control of technical element of the system. Whereas,Badarivishal Kinhal handled the operations of the firm. Vikas Mahendra said that the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked them if they could do transcription for the constitution court that was hearing the case of Maharashtra political dispute, on a trial basis.

"We made the decision to move forward, and the CJI, who was dedicated to changing the judicial system, persuaded his troops to move swiftly. The judicial record was first made public on Tuesday," he told Asianet. He also added that the AI system received positive response from high courts of other states like Kerala, Odisha, and Karnataka.

The people behind the AI system believe that the transcribing technology is a win win situation for all the parties involved in thee hearing. This will build pressure on attorneys to present their case with caution and carefulness and ensure wise selection of words. This will also keep a check on other practices that are prohibited for judges like use of sarcasm.

AI based transcription also has the potential of streamlining multi-day hearings and make it easier for attorneys to re-look at their notes to during the previous hearing's points.