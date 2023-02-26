Supreme Court uses AI based transcript for the first time - Here's how it works
The Supreme Court used an Artificial Intelligence based transcript system for the first time in a court hearing. The company, TERES, was used by the Supreme Court in the case of Maharashtra political dispute
In a new initiative, the apex court created history by using artificial intelligence software to start live transcription of hearings last week. The Supreme Court used the AI technology prepared by a Bengaluru based start-up named. The AI engine was used to translate court arguments into text during live proceedings of the constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra political controversy.
