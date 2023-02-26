Supreme Court uses AI based transcript for the first time - Here's how it works

Techies behind TERES

The trio behind the AI system are technical graduates working on their start-up. Vinay Mahendra is an RV College engineering graduate, and was put in control of technical element of the system. Whereas,Badarivishal Kinhal handled the operations of the firm. Vikas Mahendra said that the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked them if they could do transcription for the constitution court that was hearing the case of Maharashtra political dispute, on a trial basis.