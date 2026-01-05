SC verdict on Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid case LIVE: Supreme Court judgement on bail plea today

SC verdict on Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid case LIVE: The fate of jailed student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid may be sealed today as the Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict on their bail pleas. The verdict is expected to be delivered after 10:30 am on Monday, January 5.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria will also deliver its judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.
What's the case?
Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and several others earlier challenged the Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The case pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from all parties.
The Delhi Police have opposed the bail pleas and said the February 2020 riots were not spontaneous, but an “orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed” attack on India's sovereignty.
The Delhi Police, according to PTI, alleged that issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 (CAA) was carefully chosen to serve as a "radicalising catalyst" camouflaged in the name of "peaceful protest", it had said.
The Delhi Police told the court that a conspiracy was allegedly orchestrated to coincide with the official visit of the then US President to India, with the intention of drawing international media attention and globalising the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The Delhi Police reportedly objected to the bail pleas, saying the alleged offences involved a deliberate attempt to destabilise the state.
Police argued that these were not spontaneous protests but a well-orchestrated "pan-India" conspiracy aiming at "regime change" and "economic strangulation".
During the hearing of their pleas seeking bail, the advocates who appeared for the accused mostly argued on the delay and the unlikelihood of the commencement of the trial, news agency PTI reported.
It was also stated to the court that they have been under custody for over five years in a case in which they are facing serious allegations of committing offences under the UAPA.
The contentions were also made that there is no proof of violence that they instigated the riots, even after five years have passed.
