SC verdict on Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid case LIVE: Supreme Court judgement on bail plea today

SC verdict on Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid case: The fate of jailed student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid may be sealed today as the Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict on their bail pleas. The verdict is expected to be delivered after 10:30 am on Monday, January 5.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria will also deliver its judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

What's the case?

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and several others earlier challenged the Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from all parties.

