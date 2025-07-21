Supreme Court's BIG order in custodial torture case in J&K: Orders ₹50 Lakh compensation, CBI probe

The Supreme Court on 21 July ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged torture of a police constable at a Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in 2023.

The top Court also directed immediate arrest of the officers of the J&K police who were responsible for the abuse and ordered the Union Territory administration to pay a compensation of ₹50,00,000 to the victim as restitution for the gross violation of his fundamental rights.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said that the accused officials involved in the alleged custodial violence must be arrested within a month.

The Appellant Khursheed Ahmed Chauhan, a police constable, had approached the Supreme Court against the High Court's refusal to quash FIR registered against him under Section 309 IPC (attempt to commit suicide). Chauhan alleged that he was subjected to inhuman and degrading torture, including mutilation of his private parts, during a six-day illegal detention from 20 to 26 February 2023, at JIC Kupwara.

The SC bench set aside the High Court's decision. In the judgment authored by Justice Mehta, the SC noted that the continuation of the criminal proceedings of an alleged offence under Section 309 IPC would be a travesty of justice and hence quashed the FIR, legal news website LiveLaw said.

However, it took strong exception to the custodial violence suffered by the Appellant during the illegal detention, LiveLaw said. Apart from conducting a detailed inquiry about the officers responsible for the abuse, the CBI was also directed to conduct an inquiry into “systemic issues” prevailing at the JIC in Kupwara.

The court underscored the need to assess whether structural or institutional failings enabled a climate of impunity that led to the custodial abuse, LiveLaw reported.

