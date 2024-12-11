The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday cautioned against the misuse of the cruelty law in marital dispute cases lodged by women, according to media reports.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, December 11, warned about the misuse of cruelty law in marital dispute cases lodged by women against their husbands amid the outrage over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide over alleged harassment from his wife and in-laws case.

According to media reports, the Supreme Court noted in a different case on the same issue that the cruelty law cannot be misused as a ‘personal tool to unleash vendetta’.

The bench headed by Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh said, "Section 498(A) was introduced to stop the cruelty inflicted on a woman by her husband and his family through swift intervention by the state," India Today reported.

Section 498(A) of the now-scrapped Indian Penal Code (IPC) involved dealing with offences of cruelty against women by their husbands and in-laws. The new penal code in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 86, now deals with such crimes.

Under Section 86 of the BNS, the guilty can be imprisoned for three years or more and liable for a monetary fine.

"However, in recent years, there has been a notable rise in marital disputes across the country, accompanied by growing discord and tension within the institution of marriage. Consequently, there has been a growing tendency to misuse provisions like Section 498(A) as a tool for unleashing personal vendetta against the husband and his family by a wife," noted the judges, cited in the news report.

The judges were deciding on the case of cruelty filed against a man and his family by his wife. As per the India Today report, Telangana High Court refused to dismiss the case.

The two-judge bench also said that making such “vague and generalised" claims could lead to a “misuse" of the legal process, besides encouraging the use of “arm-twisting tactics" by a wife and her kin, cited in the news report on Wednesday.