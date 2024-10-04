Supreme Court’s BIG remark on freedom of expression: Criminal cases shouldn’t be slapped against journalists because…

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday said that criminal cases should not be slapped against journalists merely because their writings are perceived as government's criticism

“In democratic nations, freedom to express views is respected. Rights of journalists are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution,” said a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti.

This verdict comes in context to an FIR lodged against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly publishing a news report on the "caste dynamics of the general administration" in the state. In this regard, the apex court states, “In the meantime, coercive steps should not be taken against the petitioner in connection with the subject article.”

SC also sought response from Uttar Pradesh govt on journalist's plea for quashing of FIR lodged against him

The court posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.