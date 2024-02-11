Supriya Sule calls Google Pay, PhonePe ‘ticking time bombs’ in Lok Sabha White Paper discussion
NCP MP Supriya Sule alleges Google Pay and PhonePe are ticking time bombs and questions government action against money laundering.
Popular digital platforms like Google Pay and PhonePe are two ticking time bombs, said NCP leader Supriya Sule in a discussion on 'The White Paper on Indian economy' in Lok Sabha on Friday who also sought to know what steps the central government is taking to check money laundering.