Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Tuesday during a book launch event in Mumbai. A committee formed by Pawar will decide on his successor today, Friday, at the party office in South Mumbai at 11 am.

The latest speculations are saying that Baramati Lok Sabha MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is likely to be the party's national chief while Ajit Pawar will take charge of the Maharashtra unit.

Party leaders, on the condition of anonymity, said that the mantle of NCP chief is likely to remain within the Pawar family as giving the reins to someone from outside may lead to rifts and power tussles in the outfit formed in 1999.

NCP's national vice president Praful Patel on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar has not relented despite repeated appeals from party leaders and supporters that he withdraw his decision to step down.

Speaking about the speculations, Patel said, "There is no vacancy. Whether Sharad Pawar remains president or not, he is the party's identity and soul."

However, NCP leaders still continue to change Pawar's mind to reconsider his decision.

It is pertinent to mention that moments after NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post on Tuesday, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.

Other senior party leader Jayant Patil and Praful Patel are also in the fray, but it is Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule who is likely to triumph over his/her competitors. However, there is no official word from the party yet.

The resignation assumes significance in the backdrop of Ajit Pawar openly sharing his aspirations for the post of Chief Minister. The leader also gave certain statements which indicated his close proximity with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

