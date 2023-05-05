Supriya Sule vs Praful Patel vs Ajit Pawar: Who is the next NCP chief after Sharad Pawar?2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:45 AM IST
NCP's national vice president Praful Patel on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar has not relented despite repeated appeals from party leaders and supporters that he withdraw his decision to step down.
Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Tuesday during a book launch event in Mumbai. A committee formed by Pawar will decide on his successor today, Friday, at the party office in South Mumbai at 11 am.
