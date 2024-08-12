Supriya Sule’s message to govt after phone, WhatsApp hacked: ’Matter of privacy’

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule warned that anyone's mobile can be hacked. “My Mobile was off and then we came to know that someone else was accessing my WhatsApp,” she said.

Livemint
Published12 Aug 2024, 05:49 PM IST
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (PTI)

NCP (SCP) MP from Maharashtra Supriya Sule, who alleged that her phone was hacked, alerted everyone and said "anyone's mobile can be hacked". She said "the government should think seriously about this" since "it is a matter of privacy".

"I want to request to everyone that anyone's mobile can be hacked. My Mobile was off and then we came to know that someone else was accessing my WhatsApp. I got immediate help from Pune's SP office," Sule was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Sule had said in a post on X on August 11, “Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help.”

Later, in a post on X, Sule urged people to "never share OTPs or click on unknown links". She wrote, “Phone and WhatsApp are now working again. Thanks to Pune Rural Police and WhatsApp Support for their quick help. Sorry for any trouble caused while I was unreachable. Please be careful – never share OTPs or click on unknown links.”

Sule reportedly said on Monday said that she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded $400 from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account.

“The party general secretary Aditi Nalawade's WhatsApp was also hacked. Hackers demanded 10,000 from her. We tried to keep them engaged by agreeing to pay. They had even shared account details of a bank for transferring money,” Sule was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule retained her Baramati Lok Sabha seat by more than 1.55 lakh votes. Supriya Sule emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramati seat, defeating the National Congress Party's Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar. Sule polled 7,32,312 votes, while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes

