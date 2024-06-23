Suraj Revanna promised job, high political stature to JD(S) worker during sexual assault: ’Will be better next time’

Karnataka MLC Suraj Revanna, who was arrested earlier today for the alleged sexual abuse of a 27-year-old male Janta Dal (Secular) party worker, had reportedly promised the victim a job and a high political stature "if he agreed to be with him", according to the FIR.

Suraj Revanna is the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women.

During the alleged assault, Suraj had also told the victim that the sex would be "better next time" since it was just the first time the 27-year-old was having sex with him.