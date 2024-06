Suraj Revanna, JD(S) MLC who has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a male party worker, has been remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days by a magistrate court judge on Sunday.

Earlier today, the case investigation was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Subsequently, Suraj was moved from Hassan to Bengaluru and presented before the judge of the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) at his residence.