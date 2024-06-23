The case of alleged sexual abuse of a male party worker against the arrested JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was on Sunday handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suraj Revanna is the brother of ex-Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna is in police custody over allegations of sexually abusing several women.

Suraj was booked under various sections of the IPC, including 'unnatural offences', after a 27-year-old man complained that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16, reported PTI.

The case has been registered at Holenarasipura Rural Police Station in Hassan district.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the case is being handed over to the CID. "A series of similar cases were given to CID, this is also being given to CID."

“A complaint has come, based on it whatever action needs to be taken in accordance with law is being taken," PTI quoted Parameshwara as saying, on Suraj Revanna alleging a conspiracy.

The Home minister added that other than that he doesn't know about any political conspiracy that he has alleged."

Before his arrest, Suraj was also questioned at Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station in Hassan overnight.

Reports said that Suraj was also taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) for medical examination.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna termed the allegations against his son Suraj as a ‘conspiracy’ and said he has faith in God and the judiciary.

H D Revanna said he will tell everything when the time comes and won't fear such conspiracies.

"I won't react to anything. Let the (CID) do it (investigation). Who said don't (investigate)? I won't say anything on this. I have respect for the judiciary. I know what's happening in the state," PTI quoted Revanna as saying.

Union Minister and Karnataka JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy said he didn't have anything to do with the case, and the law would take its course.

