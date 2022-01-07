Amid sharp rise in Covid cases due to highly transmissible variant Omicron, the Haryana government has decided to reschedule the proposed '35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022', originally slated to be held from February 4 to 20.

In a statement, the state government said that the fair will be decided later after taking into account the Covid situation.

"In view of the possibilities of increasing COVID-19 cases in February, it has been decided that the safety of citizens is the priority of the government, in such a situation, '35th Surajkund International Craft Mela-2022' will be organized later," the statement said as per PTI.

Haryana is among 27 states and UTs that have reported Omicron cases.

The state has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid cases during the past over a week. The state reported 2,678 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.

