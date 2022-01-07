Surajkund Mela 2022: Haryana postpones crafts fair as Covid cases surge

Surajkund Mela 2022: Haryana postpones crafts fair as Covid cases surge1 min read . 08:43 PM IST
Haryana is among 27 states and UTs that have reported Omicron cases
Amid sharp rise in Covid cases due to highly transmissible variant Omicron, the Haryana government has decided to reschedule the proposed '35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022', originally slated to be held from February 4 to 20.
In a statement, the state government said that the fair will be decided later after taking into account the Covid situation.
"In view of the possibilities of increasing COVID-19 cases in February, it has been decided that the safety of citizens is the priority of the government, in such a situation, '35th Surajkund International Craft Mela-2022' will be organized later," the statement said as per PTI.
Haryana is among 27 states and UTs that have reported Omicron cases.
The state has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid cases during the past over a week. The state reported 2,678 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday.
