The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 15 approved a proposal to declare Surat airport as an international airport, said an official release.

"This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region," the official release said.

According to the government, the Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travellers but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile industries.

"Elevating Surat airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release noted.

Renaming Surat Airport According to the Times of India, the Surat airport may be named after former prime minister the late Morarji Desai, who hailed from Valsad and had been elected from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency from 1957 to 1980. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in 2014, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written a letter to PM Modi seeking that Surat airport be named after Morarji. Later in 2020, even MP Subramanian Swamy wrote a similar letter to PM Modi demanding Surat airport be named after Moraji Desai.

Air India International flights: In another TOI report, it was said that Air India Express is set to kick off a daily Dubai flight from Surat.

The report stated that the flight was scheduled to take off early in the morning and would reach by around 9 am and return by 1 pm. However, Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar said he was not aware of the matter, reported News18.

