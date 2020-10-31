Surat-based sweet shop launches gold sweet 'Gold Ghari' ahead of festival

Surat-based sweet shop launches gold sweet 'Gold Ghari' ahead of festival1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2020, 05:29 AM IST
- The shop owner Rohan said, ''Gold Ghari' is available at ₹9,000 per kg'
SURAT : A Surat-based sweet shop has launched a gold sweet named 'Gold Ghari' ahead of Chandi Padvo festival.
Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari'--a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. The shop owner Rohan said, "It is available at ₹9,000 per kg. The normal ghari is available at ₹660-820 per kg."
"We have launched 'gold ghari' this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days," he added.
